PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Ram temple

New Delhi; Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world, and said they offer a snapshot of him, Sita and the epic Ramayana.
The stamps are not merely a piece of paper or artwork but they are a miniature form of epics and great ideas, he said in a video message.
Officials said the components of the design include the Ram temple, the ‘chaupai’ ‘Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari’, Sun, Saryu river and sculptures in and around the temple.