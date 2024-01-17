Over 86.8 pc youngsters in 14-18 age bracket in India enrolled in educational institutions: Report

New Delhi:More than 86.8 per cent youngsters in the age group of 14-18 years in the country are enrolled in educational institutions and more than half of them opt for the humanities stream, according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) released on Wednesday.

The report, however, underlined that 25 per cent of those in the 14-18 age group cannot read a Class-2 level text fluently in their regional languages.

While the report noted small gender gaps in enrolment, it flagged notable differences between age groups.

