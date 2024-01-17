MeT predicts light rain, snow from Jan 25 in J&K

Srinagar,: Weatherman has forecast light rain and snow at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir from January 25-27 in Jammu and Kashmir. While dry weather was likely to continue till January 24, a meteorological department official said that there is also the possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places from January 28-30.He said that there is going to be improvement in visibility and maximum temperature during the next 2 days over Jammu Division which is presently witnessing fog during the morning.Regarding the minimum temperature,

