DGP vows strict action against narcotics dealers

Jammu: Vowing to take strict action against narcotics dealers, Director General of Police, J&K, Shri R.R. Swain on Tuesday said that the exercise of categorizing the dealers is being done.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of closing ceremony of 12th Martyrs’ Memorial Cricket tournament in Kathua, the top cop of J&K announced that a specific action is being initiated against drug dealers.

He, however, said that the victims of the “heinous offence” will be helped in order to effectively combat the narcotics issue.

He underlined that the majority of drugs are supplied from across the borders, and that “this supply of drugs has a direct connection with terrorism and its financial sustenance.” He assured escalating the fight against drugs to an unprecedented level.

The DGP also sought the cooperation and support of parents, families, and the media fraternity.

The DGP also highlighted a comprehensive welfare schemes has been established and being successfully implemented for the families of J&K Police martyrs, which he said are well-organized and funded under the Police Contributory Fund.

These are besides the schemes of central and UT Government, he added. He said that more initiatives are being taken in future for the families and wards of martyrs.

Earlier the DGP soon after his arrival at the venue for the closing ceremony of the tournament paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes of J&K Police by laying wreaths to them at the martyrs’ gallery.

In his address, the DGP J&K commended the managing committee and sponsors for organizing the Tournament successfully. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Kathua for their love, support, and active participation in honouring the martyrs of the J&K Police. He recalled the sacrifices made by the brave men in uniform in fight against militancy, noting that about 6000 brave hearts from different forces of the country have made the ultimate sacrifice, with over 1,600 of them belonging to the J&K Police alone which, he said, speaks volumes about the commitment this force has shown in protecting sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The DGP was particularly touched by the initiative brought forth by the brother of martyr Manjeet Singh, who first suggested organizing the tournament in Kathua in the name of the martyrs. He also praised the then DGP Kuldeep Khoda, who institutionalized the idea. “Today we all witnessed the final of 12th edition of the event.” He expressed his happiness that in this edition 16 teams, 5 from J&K and 11 from other parts of the country participated.

The DGP emphasized that the institutional strength of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Pariwar with its full force is behind the families of fallen heroes and promised to continue supporting them as and when required.

