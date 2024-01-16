Situation in Kashmir good, but some distance needs to be covered: GoC 15 Corps

By on No Comment

Baramulla,; The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15 Corps Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Tuesday said that the current situation in Kashmir is good, but there is still a distance to be covered to move forward.The GoC while speaking with reporters, that the youth have a bright future ahead as Kashmir is progressing and better days are on the horizon. He also said that Army is completely involved with the administration and police to combat narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The GoC was in Baramulla to attend the inaugural ceremony of stadium named after India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat”It’s a proud moment for us that the stadium has been named after General Bipin Rawat. Efforts will be made to provide better facilities to the youth here,” he said—

Situation in Kashmir good, but some distance needs to be covered: GoC 15 Corps added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.