Situation in Kashmir good, but some distance needs to be covered: GoC 15 Corps

Baramulla,; The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15 Corps Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Tuesday said that the current situation in Kashmir is good, but there is still a distance to be covered to move forward.The GoC while speaking with reporters, that the youth have a bright future ahead as Kashmir is progressing and better days are on the horizon. He also said that Army is completely involved with the administration and police to combat narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The GoC was in Baramulla to attend the inaugural ceremony of stadium named after India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat”It’s a proud moment for us that the stadium has been named after General Bipin Rawat. Efforts will be made to provide better facilities to the youth here,” he said—
