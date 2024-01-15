J-K admin imposes prohibitory orders around water bodies in Bhaderwah to curb pollution

Bhaderwah/ Jammu: Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) around the water bodies in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah belt to curb rising pollution, officials said on Sunday.

The picturesque Bhaderwah valley, often referred to as ‘mini-Kashmir’, is grappling with escalating pollution in the absence of an efficient sewerage system. The impact on the once crystal-clear water bodies, including the Neel Ganga river, has prompted local authorities to intervene.

Acknowledging the severity of the issue, Doda deputy commissioner has issued orders to book offenders under Section 144, the officials said.

