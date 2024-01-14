Army To Launch Op ‘Sarvashakti’ On Both Sides Of Pir Panjal: Report

Srinagar: Indian Army is set to launch Operation Sarvashakti which will focus on targeting militants operating on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges in Jammu and Kashmir, according to media reports.

Recent incidents, particularly in the Rajouri Poonch sector, have witnessed militant groups to revive militancy in the South of Pir Panjal ranges. Around 20 troops were killed in militant attacks, with the most recent incident occurring on December 21, where four soldiers were killed in action in the Dera ki Gali area.

Sources within the security forces reveal that Operation Sarvashakti aims to conduct combined counter-militancy operations from both sides of the Pir Panjal ranges. The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps and the Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps will coordinate simultaneous operations. Collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, Special Operations Group, and intelligence agencies is crucial to thwart Pakistani attempts to revive terrorism, particularly in the Rajouri Poonch sector.

Drawing parallels to Operation Sarpvinash launched in 2003, the current operations target the elimination of militants from the same areas in the South of Pir Panjal range. Despite a significant decline in militant activities since 2003, Army Chief General Manoj Pande acknowledges a recent resurgence, prompting coordinated efforts to address the threat.

The operations are closely monitored by the Army Headquarters and the Northern Army Command in Udhampur. Planning commenced following a security meeting led by Home Minister Amit Shah, which included stakeholders like National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army officials, and intelligence agencies.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has held coordination meetings with top security forces in both the Jammu and Kashmir regions for a united front against terrorists. The Indian Army has initiated troop induction in the Rajouri-Poonch sector and reinforced the intelligence setup in the region.

Confidence in local support to counter militancy remains high, even in the face of provocations. Despite militant attempting to provoke an attack on an Army vehicle in the Krisna Ghati area, troops exercised restraint due to the presence of civilians. Swift actions taken by the Indian Army against its own officers and personnel in response to civilian casualties post-December 21 have further contributed to the ongoing efforts.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print