PHQ Notifies Change of Venue for DGP’s PGRP Scheduled for Tomorrow

Srinagar: The Police Headquarters has notified change of venue for the upcoming Public Grievances Redressal Programme of DGP RR Swain.

“This is to inform that the public grievances redressal programme of DGP J&K which was scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e.January 13, 2024 (Saturday) at Police Headquarters Peerbagh Srinagar will now be held at DPL Zangli Kupwara tomorrow,January 13,2024 between 2 PM and 4 PM”, reads a communication issued.

“A help desk has been established in DPL Kupwara from today where you can register yourself for the Public hearing”, reads the communication further.

