Lok Sabha revokes Afzal Ansari’s disqualification after SC order, but he can’t attend House

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday revoked the disqualification of BSP leader Afzal Ansari as a member of the Lower House after the Supreme Court conditionally suspended his conviction in a Gangsters Act case.

While suspending his sentence in December last year, the apex court had said that Ansari will not be entitled to participate in House proceedings. He shall also not have the right vote in the Lok Sabha or to draw any perks or monetary benefits.

Ansari’s status as a lawmaker has been restored but with curtailed rights. He will not be able to attend the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

