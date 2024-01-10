Centre sanctions security cover of over 150 armed CISF commandos for Ayodhya airport

Ayodhya/New Delhi;The Centre has sanctioned a security cover of more than 150 CISF personnel for the Ayodhya airport, days before the high-profile consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22, official sources have said.

The “Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham” is the country’s 68th civil airport terminal to come under the umbrella of the specialised Aviation Security Group (ASG) of the central force.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will provide an anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage cover to the airport that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2023, the sources said on Tuesday.

