Shakeel ul Rehman Rather Assumes Charge as DC Bandipora, Relieving Dr Owais Ahmad

Bandipora: Shakeel ur Rehman Rather Tuesday assumed charge as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bandipora district, taking over from Dr Owais Ahmad. In a formal ceremony held at the office of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shakeel ur Rehman received the charge from Dr Owais Ahmad, marking the official transition of leadership in the district administration. In his address to the officials and public present at the ceremony, Shakeel ur Rehman expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Bandipora.Rehman also acknowledged the contributions of his predecessor, Dr Owais Ahmad, and thanked him for his service to the district.Dr Owais, in his farewell speech, wished Shakeel ur Rehman all the best in his new role and expressed confidence in his ability to lead Bandipora towards development and prosperity. The handover ceremony was attended by senior officials from the district administration, representatives from various civil societies, and members of the local community.
