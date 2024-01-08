Serving In Home Districts Several J&K Cops To Be Transferred Soon

JAMMU: In view of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled in April-May, Jammu and Kashmir Government will soon be shifting several police officers including those serving in their home districts.

Sources in the administration said that major reshuffle is on cards in the police department ahead of a Model Code of Conduct likely to be implemented by February end in view of the Lok Sabha Polls.

“The Police Headquarters has almost finalised the proposal and submitted it to the Home Department to take a call,” sources said.

“Several officers will be shifted in one go with new place of postings including those serving in their home districts as well,” sources said.

The officers of top ranks including Deputy Inspectors General (DIsG), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSsP), Superintendents of Police (SsP), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySsP) and Inspectors are among to get new place of postings inter-district.

Presently, Jammu and Kashmir police have a total of 28 DIG rank officers out of which nine are currently on deputation while the remaining 19 are currently posted across the Union Territory.

“The list of officers proposed to be shifted including those serving in their home districts is almost finalised and submitted to the concerned authorities for further necessary action,” they said.

The proposed transfers are also expected to see a major reshuffle at the Range level.

Notably, there are total four ranges in Jammu division including Jammu-Samba-Kathua, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban, Udhampur-Reasi and Rajouri-Poonch RP Range while Kashmir has Central Kashmir, NKR Baramulla and SKR Anantnag Range.

“Some of the DIsG will be relieved from the additional charges they are holding in various wings,” sources added and said that moreover, SSP rank officers will also be shifted including posting of newly appointed Senior Superintendents of Police.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration a couple of days back also ordered a major reshuffle in the top hierarchy of the administration.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print