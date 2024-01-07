‘Watch for successful precedences’: CS on solarization of govt buildings

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo on Saturday chaired a meeting to assess the preparedness of the UT for saturation of rooftop solar power plants on all the government buildings by December, 2025 here as per the target fixed by Prime Minister in the recently concluded CS Conference at New Delhi.

The meeting besides Principal Secretary, Finance was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Science & Technology and CEO, JAKEDA and other senior officers of the concerned departments.

In the onset of this meeting the Chief Secretary emphasised upon making a robust strategy for time bound delivery of the same without any fail. He made out that the solar energy is clean and less expensive so it is in the fitness of things to adopt and exploit its potential in the UT as much as possible.

He advised for holding meetings with the biggest players available in the market like those of NHPC, NTPC or SECI for tapping the potential and studying the feasibility and potential of each government building here in the UT.

Dulloo asked for conducting a day long workshop with such players and apprising them about your interest before them about this solarization mission here. He further gave out that besides providing the requisite revolving fund to the JAKEDA for this task the government is also open to extend subsidy to the agencies implementing this programme in the UT.

He advised the department to prepare a model contract and DPR for each district after carrying out survey of identified buildings in next couple of weeks. He told them to watch for the successful precedences left by other States/UTs in the country. He also stressed on seeking technical assistance from any reputed organisation in order to have a clear roadmap for achieving this goal.

In his presentation the Commissioner Secretary, S&T, Saurabh Bhagat revealed that the UT government offices has 22494 registrations to their names across the districts of J&K with a sanctioned load of about 486 MW. It was given out that nearly 1900 buildings had already been solarized either by JAKEDA or other departments with a cumulative capacity of 27.61 MW till now.

Moreover it was revealed that approximately 300 MW could be added by installing these rooftop solar power plants in remaining 20,000 buildings. It was added that each of the department has to provide the information like list of their buildings along with sanctioned connected load, shadow free rooftop space, geo-coordinates and other relevant details about such structures here.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print