LeT militant killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

Srinagar: A Lasker-e-Toiba militant was killed in a gunfight with joint team of police, army and CRPF in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

“Acting on specific information regarding presence of terrorist in village Chotigam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the wee hours by Police, Army (34RR) and CRPF (178Bn) in the area,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

During the search operation, he said, as the joint party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militant fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, he said, one militant was killed and his body was retrieved from the site. He has been identified as Bilal Ahmed Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat resident of Chek Cholan, affiliated with LeT.

As per police records, he said, Bhat was involved in several cases including killing of local army personnel namely Umer Fayaz son of Fayaz Ahmad Parray of Sudsan Kulgam, hurling of grenade upon non-local labours in Hermain, resulting in on spot death of two of them. He was also involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandith namely Sunil Kumar Bhat and injuring other Kashmiri Pandit Pretimber Nath son of Arjun Nath Bhat, both residents of Chotigam Shopian, he said. He was also involved in attack on local Bal Krishan alias Sonu of Chotigam. “Moreover, he was involved in instigating local youth to join terrorist ranks and induced 12 local youth into the ranks of terrorists,” he said, adding, “Besides, he was also involved in killing of arrested terrorist who was leading the search party during a CASO at Nowgam in the year 2022.”

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK series rifle, three magazines were recovered from the site of encounter, he said.

“All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other crimes.”

In this regard, he said, Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. “People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared off of all the explosive materials, if any.” (GNS)

