RBI revises definition of politically-exposed persons for KYC purpose

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has changed the definition of Politically-Exposed Persons (PEPs) under its norms, a move that will make it easier for those individuals to carry out various banking transactions, including availing loans.

Certain changes have been made in the RBI’s Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

The earlier norms pertaining to PEPs were open-ended and there was a lack of clarity on the definition, apparently leading to issues for bankers, parliamentarians and others. There were also concerns in certain quarters that PEPs were finding it difficult to get loans or open bank accounts.

