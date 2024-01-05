Govt Orders Major Administrative Reshuffle, 56 Officers Shifted

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Among 5 DCs Transferred, Jatin Kishore To Hold Additional Charge Of Director Info

Srinagar: The government on Thursday ordered a major reshuffle in administration by ordering transfer of 56 IAS and JKAS officers. Among the shifted include at least five Deputy Commissioners with Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat posted as DC Srinagar, according to a government order.

Alok Kumar, IRS: 1990, Principal Secretary to Government, School Education Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department, Civil Aviation Department & Estates Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department. “He shall also hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Estates Department, till further orders,” reads the order.

Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS:1991, Director, Social Forestry, J&K, holding additional charge of MD, State Forest Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.

Shailendra Kumar, IAS:1995, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.

Ms. Mandeep Kaur, IAS:2004, Commissioner/ Secretary to Government, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department.

“Vikramjit Singh, IPS:2004, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, shall hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Yasha Mudgul, IAS:2007, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, ARI & Trainings Department and Mission Director, Holistic Agriculture Development Plan, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department. “She shall continue to hold the charge of Mission Director, Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), in addition to her own duties, till further orders.”

Dr. Rashmi Singh, IAS:2007, Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department. “She shall also hold the charge of the post of Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi, in addition to her own duties, tll further orders.”

Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS:2009, Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, holding additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Prasanana Ramaswamy G, IAS:2010, Administrative Secretary, Transport Department, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Commissioner, Survey & Land Records (ex officio Settlement Commissioner), J&K, in addition to his duties, till further orders.

Niraj Kumar, IAS:2010, Additional Resident Commissioner and ex-officio Secretary, Resident Commission, J&K, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Transport Department.

Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, IAS:2010, Commissioner, Survey & Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Commissioner), J8K, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Labour & Employment Department. He has been also asked to hold the charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Skill Development Department and Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Talat Parvez Rohella, IAS:2010, Administrative Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Enquires.

Ms. Rehana Batul, IAS:2010, Administrative Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, holding additional charge of Secretary to the Government, Public Grievances and Labour Commissioner, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Information Department, relieving Ms. Prerna Puri, IAS, of the additional charge of the post.

Bhupinder Kumar, IAS:2011, Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department.

Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, IAS:2012, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Culture Department and Chief Executive Officer, J&K ERA, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department.

Dr. Piyush Singla, IAS:2012, Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, School Education Department.

Mohammad Aijaz, IAS:2012, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department. “He shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Shiv Anant Tayal, IAS:2012, Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department.

Vikas Kundal, IAS:2013, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS:2013, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Public Grievances. “She shall also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.”

Nazim Zai Khan, IAS:2013, Administrative Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K.

Shakeel-ul-Rehman Rather, IAS:2013, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora.

Rahul Sharma, IAS:2013, Transport Commissioner, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Member, Special Tribunal, J&K.

Hashmat Ali Yatoo, IAS:2013, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, has transferred and posted Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, J&K.

Mohammad Akbar Wani, IAS:2013, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director, Social Welfare, Kashmir.

Owais Ahmed, IAS:2014, Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation. “He shall also hold the additional charge of the posts of CEO, Special Purpose Vehicle for Srinagar City for Implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission and Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Athar Aamir UI Shafi Khan, IAS:2016, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, holding additional charge of CEO, Special Purpose Vehicle for Srinagar City for Implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission and Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam.

Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, IAS:2017, Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

Minga Sherpa, IAS:2017, Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, holding additional charge of the posts of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation and Director, Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla.

Vivekenand Rai, IRS, Director Tourism, Jammu, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Jatin Kishore, IAS:2020, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Uri, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Uri, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Director Information, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Shishir Gupta, IAS-2020, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Ramnagar, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Asif Hamid Khan, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J&K.

Babila Rakwal, JKAS, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Cooperatives Department.

Anil Koul, JKAS, Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction Department.

Ms. Shabnam Kamili, JKAS, Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, ARI & Trainings Department.

Rajinder Singh Tara, JKAS, Custodian General, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&K.

Ms. Anoo Malhotra, JKAS, Secretary in the Social Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Rural Sanitation, J&K.

Prediman Krishen Bhat, JKAS, Director General, Development Expenditure Division-I, Finance Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K.

Bhawani Rakwal, JKAS, Secretary in the Social Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.

G.A Sofi, Commissioner of Enquiries, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Secretary (Technical) in the Agriculture Production Department.

Shiv Kumar Gupta, JKAS, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Director, Command Area Development, Jammu.

Mohammad Shafiq Chak, JKAS, Director, Social Welfare, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K.

Om Prakash, JKAS, Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.

Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Bandipora, against an available vacancy.

Rishpal Singh, JKAS, Additional Commissioner (Central) in the office of Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K, has been transferred and posted as Custodian General, J&K.

Nagendra Singh Jamwal, JKAS, Director, Command Area Development, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Resident Commissioner and ex-officio Secretary, Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi.

Narinder Khajuria, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Chief Secretary, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Charandeep Singh, JKAS, Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Labour Commissioner, J&K.

Sham Lal, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as Director, Panchayati Raj and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Shafat Sultan, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Financial

Sukhdev Singh Samyal, IKAS, Special Secretary to Government, Social Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop.

Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS, Project, Bandipora, has been transferred and posted as Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar.

Sher Singh, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Sandeep Seointra, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.

Naresh Kumar, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment. (GNS)

