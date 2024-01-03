MHA says open to consider concerns of truckers, appeals drivers to resume work

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla Tuesday said the decision to invoke a new penal provision related to hit-and-run cases, which has sparked protests by truckers, will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress.

He also appealed to the AIMTC and all the agitating drivers to return to work.

“The government wants to point out that these new laws and provisions have not yet come into force. We would also like to point out that the decision to invoke Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress,” he said after a meeting with a delegation of the AIMTC.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print