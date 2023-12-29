India records 797 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India has logged 797 new cases of COVID-19, the highest in 225 days, while the number of active cases of the infection have been recorded at 4,091, the health ministry said on Friday.

Five new fatalities due to Covid– two from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu — have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

The country had recorded 865 new cases on May 19. The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but the cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

