Fresh Searches In Samba, Poonch

Jammu: Fresh searches were launched along the border with Pakistan in Samba and Poonch even as cordon and search operations continued for the seventh straight day on Wednesday to track the terrorists involved in last week’s ambush that killed four soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flew to Rajouri to visit ground zero on Wednesday along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army chief Manoj Pande to review the security situation following the terror attack.

“Security forces are continuing the cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists involved in the ambush on Army vehicles,” a senior official said.

The operation includes sniffer dogs, surveillance equipment and aerial mechanisms. Additional forces have been deployed to plug seven infiltration routes amid area domination operations in the area.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended in Rajouri and Poonch for the fifth day in a row.

Security forces and special operation groups have launched search operations at three places along the International Border (IB) in Samba district since this morning, officials said.

They said that this has been done as a precautionary measure due to the intense fog along the borderline, they said.

Security forces have also launched fresh search operations along the LoC in Kirni sector in Poonch following reports of suspicious movement in the area, they said. The operations are going on, they said.

Officials said the defence minister is likely to review the security situation at a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan after his visit to Rajouri and Poonch to meet the families of three civilians who were found dead during the anti-terror operation in the area. Singh will also meet a delegation of selected people, they said.

