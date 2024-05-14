Man Killed During Scuffle in Dalgate Srinagar, Accused Arrested, Offence Weapon Recovered

Srinagar:A man was killed during scuffle between two fruit vendors in Dalgate area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday evening.Taking on to micro-blogging platform X, the Srinagar police wrote, “Scuffle between two fruit vendors broke out in Dalgate area in which Hilal Ahmad Shera S/o Riyaz Shera R/o Tengpora stabbed Bilal Guroo R/o Bemina to death.FIR No. 70/2024 u/s 302 IPC regd in PS RM Bagh & investigation taken up. Accused arrested & weapon of offence recovered, reads the post.

