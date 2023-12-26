Rajnath likely to visit Jammu today

Jammu: Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh is likely to be on a one-day visit to Jammu on Tuesday to review the security situation in the aftermath of the last week’s Poonch attack.
Singh, as per official sources, will be having meetings with top-ranking Army officers at 16 Corps, emphasising strategic discussions on national security.
He will also extend his presence to the regions of Rajouri and Poonch, where he is scheduled to
interact with both military personnel and local civilians, they said.
(Agencies)
