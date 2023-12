New Delhi:Gold prices climbed Rs 250 to Rs 63,750 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday in line with a firm trend in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 63,500 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

“Gold prices advanced on Tuesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading up by Rs 250 following a bullish trade in the overseas markets,” said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities, HDFC Securities.

