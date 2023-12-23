Government Orders Compensation, Inquiry Into Death of Three Civilians in Poonch

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday announced compensation and job to the NoKs of three deceased persons in Poonch district.

The government has also ordered an inquiry into the matter, DIPR said on X.

“The death of three civilians was reported yesterday in Baffliaz of Poonch District. The medico legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority. Government has announced compensation for each of the deceased.

Further Government has also announced compassionate appointments to the next of kin of each deceased, the government said in a tweet.

