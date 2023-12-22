No discussion with Israel on possibility of Indian workers replacing Palestinian labourers: MEA

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it has not held any discussion with Israel on the possibility of Indian workers replacing Palestinian labourers in that country.

Following a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, an Israeli readout said the two leaders discussed “advancing the arrival of foreign workers from India to the State of Israel”.

“Let me clarify what we said in Parliament and what we said in Parliament stands,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing when asked about the issue.

