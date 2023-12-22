Div Com reviews operations of subsidized Heli services for snow-bound areas

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Friday took stock of the operations of ongoing subsidized Helicopter services for the general public during the winter months in the snowbound areas of Bandipora and Kupwara.

During the review, the Div Com directed concerned Deputy Commissioners to ensure smooth operations of the services and ensure timely help to people in need. He also instructed them to widely publicize and notify fares and timings at prominent locations such as hospitals and bus stands.

He said this development is not just about transportation; it’s a beacon of hope for the community, promising convenience and swift assistance during medical emergencies.

The Div Com directed Nodal Officers to act swiftly in case of exigencies and extend help to people in need to prevent loss of lives.

The meeting was informed that the government is utilizing the services of Aryan Aviation Pvt. Ltd. to various sectors/ far-flung areas of Bandipora and Kupwara districts of Kashmir for the benefit of the general public.

Meanwhile, it was informed that for inquiry or bookings, the general public can contact SDM Gurez on 9906643434; Assistant Director Tourism on 9906663868; Functional Manager DIC Kupwara on 9906581607 and Sajad (Bandipora) on 7006526985.

It was further given out that the subsidy facility shall be purely extended to the general public unlike to Officers of central/ Union Territory on Tour, Tax Payers, Tourists or any VIPs—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print