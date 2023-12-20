Online Money Scam: Cyber Police Kashmir Raids Multiple Locations, Many Bank Accounts of Fraudulent Company Frozen

Srinagar: Cyber Police Kashmir on Wednesday said that they have raided Multiple locations and sealed many properties in connection with the online money scam.

In a handout, the Cyber Police Kashmir said that it received an information that a company, operating under the name “Curative Survey Private Limited” and through a fraudulent website, has allegedly scammed and cheated individuals.

The victims, were deceived by the fraudulent company, enticing them to invest their hard-earned money with false promises of substantial returns.

The spokesman further said that during the preliminary investigation it revealed that the said company exhorted common public to register on its website and become a partner in surveys it was undertaking. The registered individuals were promised payment for undertaking those surveys.

In last few days the said company allegedly stopped the due payment to person registered with it, and its promoters and directors absconded and were not reachable by their staff and registered individuals, he said.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Cyber Police Kashmir registered a case, FIR No 39/2023, under the relevant sections of IPC and IT Act in Cyber PS Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, he said.

Investigations and details from some victims indicates that the company had allegedly promised payments to person who were registering on their website and carrying out daily survey activities. The lure of easy money within a short time span attracted unsuspecting individuals to subscribe for this allegedly fake and fraudulent scheme, he said.

In the initial stages of the investigation, Cyber Police Kashmir has frozen several identified accounts operated by the said company, he said.

Search were conducted at multiple locations and registered offices of company and same stands sealed as well. During searches incriminating materials including electronic devices and documents were seized, he said.

The registered owner promoters of this company are being identified and being investigated. The role of local office staff and persons promoting the schemes on social media is also being investigated, he said.

The general public is once again advised to be cautious of online scams and urged to verify the credentials of online schemes before investing their hard-earned money. Citizens affected by this scam are requested to share relevant information, if any, with the investigation agency, he said.

The investigation of the said case is being done expeditiously, reads the statement.(GNS)

