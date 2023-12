Connect on Linked in

New Delhi; India recorded a single-day rise of 339 new COVID-19 infections while the active caseload rose to 1,492, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,311 (5.33 lakh), the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country’s Covid case tally currently stands at 4,50,04,481 (4.50 crore).

