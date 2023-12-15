Mercury rises in Kashmir, Sgr shivers at minus 3.5 degree Celsius

Srinagar: The night temperature has improved at multiple places in Kashmir on Friday while Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir shivered at minus 3.8 degree Celsius.

The parts of Dal Lake froze amidst the bone-chilling cold across the region.

The sub-zero temperature has been recorded across all the stations while Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, also recorded a low of minus 2.8 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 3.4 degree Celsius while Pahalgam, a famous tourist place, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.0 degree Celsius.

In Kupwara, the mercury settled at minus 4.2 degree Celsius while in Kokernag, a minimum temperature of minus 1.9 degree Celsius was recorded—(KNO)

