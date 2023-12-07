6 shops, 2 rooms damaged in Zampa Kadal blaze

Srinagar: At least six shops and two residential rooms were damaged in a fire incident that broke out at Zampa Kadal, Srinagar on Thursday morning, officials said.

An official said , that at least six shops and two residential rooms were damaged in a fire incident in the wee hours of this morning at Zampa Kadal Srinagar.

He said that fire broke out from one of the shops and quickly spread to the other shops.

The official added that, among six shops, one of the rooms was used for Kashmir arts under the trade name ‘Gulnoor Kashmir Arts’ and the other room was used for residential purposes.

Similarly, the roof of the shopping line and rooms were completely gutted, along with household goods, textiles, and other items that were also damaged in the fire.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

The official said the cause of fire is under investigation and no loss of life or casualties have been reported in the incident—(KNO)

