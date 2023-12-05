IGP Kashmir takes stock of security scenario in Baramulla

Srinagar: The Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone VK Birdi on Monday visited North Kashmir’s Baramulla and Sopore to assess and enhance the security measures, a police spokesperson said.

The IGP Kashmir alongwith DIG NKR Baramulla Vivek Gupta-IPS chaired security review meetings, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens and discussed strategic initiatives to enhance the overall security development of the district.

SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure-IPS, Addl. SP Baramulla Ms. Divya D-IPS and other senior officers of the district attended the meeting. Similarly in Sopore, SP Sopore Shri Shabir Nawab-JKPS and other senior officers attended the meeting.

During these meetings, he said, IGP Kashmir engaged in constructive discussions with key officers to assess the existing security framework. The discussions covered a wide range of topics including prevailing security scenario, the existing security grid, other crime works, and operational strategies to counter the challenges posed by the inimical elements, and sought inputs from officers to formulate comprehensive strategies. These meetings provided a platform to assess the current security landscape and devise comprehensive strategies to address potential challenges.

The IGP Kashmir emphasised on some crucial developments including deployment of additional security personnel in critical areas, implementation of advanced surveillance technologies, community engagement programs to foster trust and cooperation and training programs for law enforcement personnel to enhance response capabilities. He highlighted the vision of creating a prosperous and harmonious environment for everyone.

Highlighting the approach to combat the drug menace, Shri VK Birdi said it is imperative that we unite our efforts to eradicate this menace from the society. Law enforcement agencies are committed to intensifying operations and adopting advanced techniques to dismantle drug networks. While briefing the officers, IGP advised them for finalization of the pending cases/public complaints to give the relief to the general public and directed for speedy disposal of cases assigned to them for conducting the investigation.

The IGP Kashmir expressed confidence in the collective efforts of the community and law enforcement agencies to maintain a secure and peaceful environment. Besides, he exhorted upon to take stringent action against any person or organization supporting anti-national activities. The visit underscores the commitment of the police to proactively address security concerns and ensure the well-being of the citizens.

Soon after the meeting in Baramulla, the IGP Kashmir paid floral tributes to the martyrs at DPL Baramulla for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The IGP also inaugurated the new cabin of PCR Baramulla besides, inspected the infrastructure and other facilities available in the premises of DPL Baramulla.

