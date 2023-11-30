One militant killed in ongoing Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: One militant has been killed in an encounter between government forces and terrorists at Arihal area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening.

A senior police officer said that a terrorist has been killed, whose identification is being ascertained while the operation is on in the area.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)

