NIT Srinagar Asks Students To Vacate Hostels With Immediate Effect for Winter Vacations

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology, Hazratbal Srinagar, has instructed all students to vacate hostels with immediate effect.

The instructions, the authorities said, are being made in pursuance of declaration of winter vacations.

“Pursuant to declaration of Winter Vacation for students w.e.f 30.11.2023 vide Order No. 60 of 2023 issued under endorsement number NITS/R/23/600 dated 30.11.2023 all hostel boarders (Boys and Girls) are instructed to vacate the hostels with immediate effect”, reads a circular. (GNS)

