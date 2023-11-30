J&K Police Promotes 31 Sub-Inspectors And 57 Assistant Sub- Inspectors

Srinagar: In a recent development, the Police Headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir has issued promotion orders for 31 Sub-Inspectors and 57 Assistant Sub- Inspectors belonging to the Police Telecom Cadre.

These promotions come following recommendations from the Departmental Promotion Committee and a meticulous review of the service records.

The promotions were officially announced through two separate orders issued by the Police Headquarters today. The Director General of Police (DGP) for J&K, Shri R.R Swain, extended his congratulations to the newly promoted officers and their families.

He expressed optimism that these promotions would inspire the officers to carry out their duties with heightened dedication and enthusiasm.

The list of officers promoted to the rank of inspectors includes Ali Arslan Alhassnat, Shivani Sharma, Kapil Raina, Ashwani Kangotra, Shehbaj Ahmed, Khalid Ahmed, Usman Ahmad, Mohammad Shabir, Mohd Amin Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Nanda, Mohammad Amin, Mohd Shafi Kakpori, Mehraj-Ud- Din Peer, Romesh Lal, Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Shafi Sofi, Abdul Rehman Khan, Abdul Hamid Malik, Athar Perveez, Gh. Jellani, Rakesh Kumar, Satish Kumar, Rakesh Kumar Koul, Bashir Ahmad Bhat,Shiv Kumar, Javid Hussain, Abdul Ahad Sheikh, Narotam Singh, Tahseen Ahmad, Ghulam Nabi Khan, and Muzaffer Ahmad.

Those promoted to the position of Sub-Inspectors include Firdous Maqbool, Gh Ahmad, Mohd Ashraf, Shakeel Ahmad, Gh Mohd Padder, Farooq Ahmad, Ab Qayoom, Ab Rashid, Noor-Ul-Hasan, Shiban Lal, Mohd Shafi, Bashir Ahmad, Hassan Din, Gh Mohi-ud-Din, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Mohd Maqbool, Mohd Ishaq, Irshad Ahmad, Kuldeep Raj, Parshotam Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Surjit Singh, Pupinder Singh, Vinod Kumar, Darshan Lal, Iqbal Ahmad, Danish Singh, Vijay Kumar, Liaqat Ali, Santosh Kumar, Gh Mohammad Sofi, Ab Ahad, Mohd Ramzan, Nazir Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad, Balbir Raj, Fayaz Ahmad, Zahoor Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad, Mohd Ismail, Mohd Ashraf, Farooq Ahmad,Manzoor Ahmad, Gh Hassan Darzi, Narinder Singh, Gh Mohd Bhat, Nisar Ahmad, Ravinder Kumar, Naiter Singh, Bashir Ahmad, Mohd Akbar, Ikhlaq Ahmad, Mohd Shafi, Ajaz Ul-Haq, Mohd Akbar, Attahullah Tantray, and Gh Mohd Rather.

