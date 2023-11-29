Refrain From Sharing Provocative & Inappropriate Contents, Cyber Police Kashmir To All Social Media Handlers

Srinagar: Cyber Kashmir Police on Wednesday advised all Social media handlers to refrain from posting provocative and Inappropriate content on their social media.

Taking on to the microblogging platform X, Cyber Kashmir police wrote, “All Social Media users are advised to refrain from sharing provocative & inappropriate content from their handles/pages.

Cyberpolicekasmir has taken congnisance of instigative & provocative contents being shared on various social media handles/pages. Action under law is being initiated, reads the blog.(GNS)

