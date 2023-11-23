Minimum temperature improves, but continues to settle below freezing point

Srinagar: A slight improvement has been recorded at multiple places in minimum temperatures here while the Meteorological department here has predicted that shallow to moderate fog would continue till November 28.

Official said that the night temperature has improved at several places, but continued to settle below freezing point.

In Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the mercury settled at minus 0.8 degree Celsius. Weak winter disturbances have helped reduce the fog cover.

Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy today while from November 24-26, generally dry weather is expected in J&K.

On November 27-28, the weather would remain generally cloudy while 29-30, there is a possibility of light rain, snow at isolated higher places.

The weatherman also predicted cloudy weather conditions on December 01-03—(KNO)

