JKSSB gives time till Nov 25 to aspirants desirous to change Centre for SI exams

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board has granted 3 days to aspirants, who are desirous to change centres for sub-inspector exams, to appear before it by November 25.

According to a statement, JKSSB has scheduled the conduct of Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the post of sub-inspector tentatively from December 02 at Jammu & Srinagar centres.

The statement reads that all the candidates who have opted for Kashmir as Test Centre and are desirous of appearing in the test at Jammu Centre have been called to represent before the Board at its office in Srinagar within 03 days.

It added that no further request in this regard shall be entertained beyond November 25—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print