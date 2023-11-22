Three-day capacity building workshop for Urdu teachers begins at KU

Srinagar: To enhance the skills and capacity of Urdu teachers at primary and secondary levels, the Department of Urdu, Kashmir University (KU) Monday inaugurated a three-day workshop here.

Titled ‘Capacity Building Workshop for Primary and Secondary Level Urdu Teachers’, the workshop will run through November 23.

The workshop will be instrumental in nurturing Urdu language teaching skills, aligning with contemporary educational paradigms and encouraging cultural exchange.

During the inaugural session, Vice Chancellor, KU, Prof Nilofar Khan while commending the Department of Urdu for organising the workshop, acknowledged its pivotal role in integrating modern technology into the teaching process.

“This is a testament of the varsity’s commitment to address issues at the grassroots and I am sure the recommendations from the three-day deliberations will go a long way in framing the future policies and strengthening Urdu as an international language,” Prof Khan added.

She asserted that the university has to play a leadership role in the capacity building of teachers at all levels and that workshops like these help in achieving the desired targets.

Overwhelmed by the number of participating teachers, Prof Khan expressed optimism regarding the department’s future contributions towards the development and global promotion of Urdu.

While assuring continued administrative support, Registrar, KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir underscored the importance of the workshop in further strengthening the educational and research capabilities of the varsity.

“Kashmir university strives to extend support to every department to take the university forward in terms of quality education and research besides extension and co-curricular activities,” he said.

Head, Department of Urdu, KU, Prof Arifa Bushra in her welcome address delineated the workshop objectives while highlighting its alignment with the new education policy (NEP-2020).

Dean, School of Arts, Languages and Literatures, Prof Adil Amin Kak shared insights on the workshop’s significance, emphasising its potential impact on educational advancements.

Noted Urdu writer and poet, Dr Shafaq Sopori emphasised the workshop’s pivotal role in enhancing the capacities of Urdu teachers while underlining the cultural intricacies embedded within the language, particularly those relevant to India.

During the inaugural ceremony, three books ‘Aks dar Aks’, ‘Mattan se Mana tak’ and ‘Tehreek e Azadi Hind aur Attaullah Shah Bukhari’, respectively authored by three research scholars of the department Dr Irfan Rashed, Dr Mohammad Younus Dar and Altaf Ahmad Nizami were released.

Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Urdu, KU, Dr Mushtaq Hussain Magloo conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session while Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Urdu, KU, Dr Kausar Rusool presented the formal vote of thanks.

Joint Director, Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, Rouf-ur-Rehman, officials from KU administration, deans of various schools, heads of different departments, scholars and students attended the inaugural session.

