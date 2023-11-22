Rajouri Gunfight: 2 More Armymen Succumb, Toll Reaches 3

Jammu: Two soldiers have succumbed to injuries taking the toll to three, including a Captain, in an ongoing encounter at Kalakote area in Rajouri district, officials said.

They said that two soldiers among three injured in the initial exchange of gunfire have succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

The officials earlier said that an encounter had started between militants and security forces in Baji area of Kalakot Rajouri district.

The intermittent exchange of gunfire was going on, when this report was being filed. (GNS)

