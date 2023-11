Rajouri: A gunfight between the security forces and terrorists broke out in Baji Maal area of Rajouri district.

Officials said that on Wednesday morning, a team of security forces was on search operation in Baji Maal forest area of Rajouri when contact was established with terrorists and firefight erupted.

The firing in the area was going on when the report was filed.

They said that reinforcement of Army and Police has been rushed to the area—(KNO)

*More details awaited*

