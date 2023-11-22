Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured in Rajouri gunfight

Jammu: An army officer was killed and three personnel of elite para forces were injured in an ongoing gunfight in Kalakote area of Rajouri district on Wednesday.

Official sources told GNS that army officer of 63 Rashtriya Rifles was killed while three personnel of elite 9 Para were injured and shifted to hospital.

They said the encounter had started between militants and security forces in Baji area of Kalakot Rajouri district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Haseeb Mughal said that a team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area on a very specific input.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter, the officer added.

As per the sources two militants are believed to be trapped in the area. (GNS)

