Joe Biden ends re-election campaign; Nominates Kamala Harris as Democratic Party’s new nominee

WASHINGTON: In a stunning decision, embattled US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced that he was withdrawing from the race to be the next president in 2024 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s new nominee.

Biden’s decision to nominate Harris, who is of both Indian and African origin, follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after his disastrous presidential debate performance against his Republican rival and former US president Donald Trump last month.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden said in a post on X.

