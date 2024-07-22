US: Obama, Pelosi refrain from immediately endorsing Harris as presidential nominee

WASHINGTON: Former US president Barack Obama and ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Sunday praised President Joe Biden for deciding to step aside from the presidential race but stopped short of endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee for the November 5 general elections.

Biden (81) announced that he was withdrawing from the race to be the next president, following mounting pressure from Democrats after a faltering debate performance against Republican candidate Trump last month. He has endorsed 59-year-old Harris to be the new Democratic nominee.

Though Biden’s endorsement almost seals Harris’ position as the presidential nominee of her party, she still needs to get elected by the party’s delegates during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month. Biden has 3,896 delegates in his kitty, as against 1,976 required to win the nomination.

