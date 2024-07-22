Army Soldier Injured In Exchange Of Fire In Rajouri

Rajouri: An army trooper was injured in an exchange fire between militants and security forces in Budhal area of Khawas area of Rajouri in wee hours on Monday.

Officials said that in wee hours around 3:30 am militants opened fire on recently established army camp at Vill- Gunda.

The fire was retaliated by the army ensuing a brief gunfight. During firefight one army personnel was injured, who was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for advanced treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, PRO Defence Jammu said that a massive Search Operation has been launched to flush out the militants as major militant attack has been successfully thwarted by the army.

More details will follow.GNS

