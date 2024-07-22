Honoured by Biden’s endorsement, aim to defeat Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda: Harris

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris has said she was honoured to have President Joe Biden’s endorsement as the nominee of the Democratic party for the presidential election and asserted that her aim was to unite the nation in “defeating Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda”.

Her remarks came after Biden (81), in a stunning decision, on Sunday announced that he was withdrawing from the race to be the next president in 2024 and endorsed Harris, who is of both Indian and African origin, as the Democratic Party’s new nominee.

Biden’s decision to nominate Harris (59) follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after his disastrous presidential debate performance against his Republican rival and former US president Donald Trump last month.

