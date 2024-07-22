Democratic Party to undertake transparent process for presidential nomination: DNC Chair Harrison

WASHINGTON: The Democratic Party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward with the nomination of the new presidential candidate for the November general elections, its National Committee chair Jaime Harrison said after incumbent President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign.

In a stunning decision on Sunday, Biden (81) announced that he was withdrawing from the race to be the next president in 2024 and endorsed Harris, who is of both Indian and African origin, as the Democratic Party’s new nominee.

The Democratic National Committee convention is scheduled to start in Chicago on August 19, wherein nearly 4,000 delegates from across the country will gather to elect their candidate for the November general elections.

