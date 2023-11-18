India strongly condemned deaths of civilians: PM Modi on Hamas-Israel conflict

New Delhi’ New challenges are emerging from the incidents in the West Asia and it is time for the countries of the Global South to talk in one voice for greater global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday even as he condemned deaths of civilians in the Hamas-Israel conflict.

In his address at the second India-hosted virtual Voice of Global South Summit, Modi, highlighting top 10 priorities for the developing countries, called for a consultative and demand-driven development financing system that respects national sovereignty and avoids debt traps, in comments that came amid rising criticism of China’s harsh lending conditions.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a media briefing that the deliberations on the Hamas-Israel conflict included concerns over the ongoing hostilities, “horror” at the civilian casualties, the need for humanitarian aid for Palestinian people and the threat of terrorism

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print