ECI SOPs mandate curbs under section 114 for last 72, 48 hours: DC Pulwama

Srinagar: Deputy commissioner Pulwama on Saturday said that restrictions imposed under section 144 in the district have been mandated under Election Commission of India’s specific SOPs for last 72 and 48 hours for poll campaigning. In a post on X, deputy commissioner Pulwama, informed that such orders have been issued by other districts as well. He said that the ECI Guidliens mandate specific SOPs for last 72 hours and last 48 hours. “Under Section 126 and Section 130 of Representation of People’s Act 1951 and SOPs edition 2 Para 4.1.1, 4.1.2, 4.1.3 mandate issuing of Order under Section 144 CrPC,” he added. The deputy commissioner added that such orders have been issued by Other Districts also who went to polls or are going to polls.“The restrictions apply to specific activities related to campaign, being silent period. Restriction relate to only specified points in order and not general restrictions,” he said.The restrictions, as per the order, shall be effective from 6 pm today till polling day on May 13. Pulwama district is part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which is slated to go to polls on May 13 in the 4th phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls—

