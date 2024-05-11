Imran Khan’s party calls for end to political interference by Pak security agencies

LAHORE: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party on Friday asked the security agencies to put an end on the “absurd tradition” of interfering in politics and focus on security of the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee held a huddle and strongly rejected what it called the “false, toxic, misleading and baseless propaganda” against the party under the guise of the May 9 false flag operation and asked the security agencies to put an end on the absurd tradition of interfering in politics and focus on security of the country.

The meeting also vehemently rejected the recent press conference of DG ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan military, which was “unconstitutional, illegal, excess of authority, pack of lies and a combination of contradictions” that would have very negative impacts on the reputation, credibility and constitutional role of the armed forces.

