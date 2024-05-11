Elaborate security arrangements in place for LS polls: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Kashmir V K Bhirdi Friday said that elaborate security arrangements for Kashmir polls as inter-district check-points and area domination has been taken care off.

Talking to reporters in his office chamber, the IGP said that all arrangements have been finalised to ensure smooth polling and huge participation of voters. “Whatever mandatory security arrangements were needed, they have been taken care of,” he said.

The IGP said that police along with the Central forces have upgraded the inter-district check points and area domination has been given a further push. “We will ensure a peaceful atmosphere during all three phases of elections in Kashmir,” he said.

He said security deployment has been made as per the prescribed format of Election Commission of India (ECI). “We are following ECI guidelines and ensuing that security arrangements are foolproof,” he said.

He said that in the coming days, frisking operations and area domination will be further intensified to ensure anti-peace elements are kept at bay.

Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on Monday (May 13 ), followed by north Kashmir and South Kashmir seats on May 19 and May 25 respectively.

Notably, over 2 lakh voters, aged between 18 and 20, can exercise their franchise for the first time, injecting fresh dynamics into the electoral landscape and potentially influencing the outcome.

According to official figures, the electorate comprises 8,73,426 male voters, 8,70,368 female voters, and 51 transgender individuals, underscoring the diverse representation in the democratic process.

The high-stakes contest has attracted a diverse array of candidates from various political parties and independent groups, each vying to capture the imagination of the electorate with their respective agendas and promises.

Among the prominent contenders are Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from the National Conference (NC) and Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The J&K Apni Party has fielded Muhammad Ashraf Mir, while Amir Bhat is representing the Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

Other notable candidates include Hakikat Singh from the J&K National Panthers Party (BHIM), Rubina Akhter from the Loktantrik Party, and a host of independent candidates including Muhammad Yusuf Bhat, Younis Ahmad Mir, Amin Dar, Javeed Ahmad Wani, Jibran Firdous Dar, Jahangir Ahmad Sheikh, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, Sajad Ahmad Dar, Shahnaz Hussain Shah, Sheeban Ashai, Sayim Mustafa, Ghulam Ahmad Wani, Fayaz Ahmad Butt, Qazi Ashraf, Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh, Nisar Ahmad Ahangar, Waheeda Tabasum, and Waseem Hassan Sheikh.

As the campaign trail intensifies, the candidates are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to woo voters, with a diverse range of promises and agendas being put forth.

From addressing local developmental issues to tackling broader regional concerns, the battle for Srinagar is shaping up to be a closely watched contest.

As per the Election Commission of India’s data, 2135 polling stations have been designated across the five districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, and Shopian.

