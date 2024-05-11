Congress too made mistakes, will need to change its politics: Rahul Gandhi

LUCKNOW: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party too has made mistakes and will have to change its politics in future.

The remark came at an event in Lucknow where he accused Narendra Modi of being a monarch and not a prime minister, calling him a front for “two-three financiers.”

Answering a question from a member of the audience at the event on the Constitution, the former Congress president said he was “100 per cent” prepared to take on Narendra Modi in a debate, but he knew that the prime minister will not agree.

